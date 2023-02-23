JUST IN
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive
With peak summer season ahead, Voltas may see volumes and margin gains
Near-term demand worries in replacements biz cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
Good upside seen in Oil India stock; most analysts are positive
PI Industries stock gains from CSM business and margin expansion
Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock
Why ABB's good fourth quarter numbers may not boost its share price
United Breweries not in high spirits due to increase in input costs
Info Edge: Investors must wait for sell-off to end before making new entry
Weak demand, margin outlook to keep Balkrishna Industries under pressure
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
JPMorgan Chase restricts its employees from using AI chatbot ChatGPT
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on Zee Entertainment

Their sum-of-the-parts valuations ranges between Rs 275 and Rs 390, which indicates uncertainty

Topics
Zee Entertainment | Compass Zee Entertainment | Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Devangshu Datta 

Zee
Photo: Bloomberg

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) declaration that Zee Entertainment is bankrupt adds a new measure of uncertainty to the proposed merger with Sony.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zee Entertainment

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.