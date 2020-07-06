Despite poor show in Q4, India Inc's combined dividend payout rises 6.5%

The current dividend season has turned out to be unexpectedly generous for equity players despite a poor showing by India Inc in the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 2020. The combined dividend payout by India’s top listed companies, which are part of the BSE500 Index, for FY20 was up 6.5 per cent, the fastest growth in the past three years.

And, equity investors should thank cash-rich biggies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, and Bajaj Auto for this. However, excluding firms in defensive sectors such as consumer and ...