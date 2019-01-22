Despite price hikes, TVS Motor expects growth to revive in March quarter

Even as the two-wheeler sector continues to be struggle with high inventory and muted demand, TVS Motor seems to be doing better than peers. On the back of 19 per cent volume growth, price hikes and better realisations, the company’s sales grew a robust 26 per cent over the year-ago period.

While domestic sales for December were below par on account of the muted festival season, the company is expecting growth to revive in the March quarter. Fiscal year-to-date sales volumes for TVS were at 15 per cent, compared to the previous year. The company indicated that weak sales for the ...