Business Standard

Tata Projects consortium served termination notice over 'intolerable' delay

Move over 'inordinate delay' in executing crucial stretch of Western DFC

Topics
Tata projects | DFCC | JNPT Karwar port

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)
Sources indicated, the consortium is likely to resort to legal route against the termination, however, there is no official confirmation for the same

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has issued termination notice to Tata Projects-partnered consortium over “intolerable” delays in the execution of a crucial stretch of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The section is a part of a 422-kilometre contract estimated at Rs 4,328 crore.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:27 IST

