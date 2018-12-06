DGCA advises 737 MAX pilots to train in Lion Air crash-like scenarios

Pilots flying Boeing Co’s 737 in India should be trained on a simulator that replicates the scenario to the nearest possible extent, India’s aviation regulator said in statement on Thursday.

A passenger jet flying to Jakarta from Bali crashed on October 29 off the coast of Indonesia killing all 189 people on board sparking safety concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Indian airlines operating the have not experienced any major issue and its advisory is an interim measure until there is more clarity from Boeing.

and Ltd operate 737 MAX planes in the country.