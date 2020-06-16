DGCA allows 870 chartered flights, ferrying of 200,000 people amid lockdown

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that in addition to facilitating the Vande Bharat Mission, it granted permission to around 870 chartered flights, transporting around 200,000 passengers, both inbound and outbound.

In another tweet informing about the airline taking part in the operations, the said, "Major airlines including Qatar Airways-81, KLM Dutch-68, Kuwait Air-41, British Airways-39, FlyDubai-38, Air France-32, Jazeera-30, Air Arabia-20, Gulf Air-19, Sri Lankan-19, Biman Bangladesh-15, Korean Air-14, Delta-13, Saudia-13 and Air Nippon-12 took part in the operations."

"Additionally, Airlines like Air New Zealand-12, Thai Air Asia-11, United Airlines-11, Iraqi Airways-11, Oman Air-10, Ural Airlines-9, Lufthansa-8, Somon Air-8, Condour-8, Emirates-5, Etihad-5, Aeroflot-4 & Virgin Atlantic-4 also took part in the chartered operations," the DGCA said in another tweet.