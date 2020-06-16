DGCA allows 870 chartered flights, ferrying of 200,000 people amid lockdown

-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that in addition to facilitating the Vande Bharat Mission, it granted permission to around 870 chartered flights, transporting around 200,000 passengers, both inbound and outbound.
These charted flights were foreign airlines transporting stranded people to their destinations amid coronavirus lockdown.
"In addition to facilitating the Vande Bharat Mission, DGCA granted permission to around 870 chartered flights, transporting around 200,000 passengers, both inbound and outbound. Several Airlines helped in the humanitarian mission of taking stranded people to their destinations," tweeted the DGCA.
In another tweet informing about the airline taking part in the operations, the DGCA said, "Major airlines including Qatar Airways-81, KLM Dutch-68, Kuwait Air-41, British Airways-39, FlyDubai-38, Air France-32, Jazeera-30, Air Arabia-20, Gulf Air-19, Sri Lankan-19, Biman Bangladesh-15, Korean Air-14, Delta-13, Saudia-13 and Air Nippon-12 took part in the operations."
"Additionally, Airlines like Air New Zealand-12, Thai Air Asia-11, United Airlines-11, Iraqi Airways-11, Oman Air-10, Ural Airlines-9, Lufthansa-8, Somon Air-8, Condour-8, Emirates-5, Etihad-5, Aeroflot-4 & Virgin Atlantic-4 also took part in the chartered operations," the DGCA said in another tweet.
