DGCA approves 3,282 daily flights for summer schedule: Check details here

Domestic airlines will operate 2,691 daily flights with the start of summer schedule from Sunday.
While the DGCA has approved 3,282 daily flights for the entire schedule (Apr-Sept end), operations have started with only 2,691 flights. This is because the government has capped capacity at 80 per cent. 108 airports will be connected with flights this summer. Four new airports added to the aviation map.
22 new regional routes were launched. These include new services to Shillong, Agartala, Silchar, Gorakhpur, Agra, Prayagraj, and Kurnool.
