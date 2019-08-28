DGCA asks P&W to deliver modified A320, A321 Neo engines in advance

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned that that Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by engines will not be allowed unless it comes with modified components.

has asked the engine maker to change the main gear box and low pressure turbine blades. "No engines from maintenance unit or any new induction of Airbus A320 and A321 neo will be accepted unless fitted with new modified gear box and third stage low pressure turbine blades. There will be a restriction on acceptance of lease engines too without the modifications," said in a statement.

While the engine manufacturer told that they will be able to deliver the modified engines from March 2020, head Arun Kumar refused to budge on the August deadline due to repeated incidents with the engines.

However, since there were no cases of accidents in any part of the world, global regulators like Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency hasn't raised any red flag, the DGCA refrained from grounding the planes.

"About 40 per cent of domestic fleet capacity of India is powered by Neo engines, therefore any knee-jerk reaction to completely ground their operations will have serious consequence. As there are no reported cases of accidents involving these engines in any part of the world, will it not be prudent to shut their operations?" DGCA told in its note. Globally, there are 436 aircraft operating with engines.

The direction came after an hour-long meeting with officials of Airbus, Pratt & Whitney, and and together operate 127 A320 Neo aircraft which are fitted with engines. The meeting was called after the regulator took notice of increasing incidents with such aircraft over the last one month.

DGCA has been more about the directions regarding Pratt & Whitney engines as compared to the other international regulators. For instance, the regulator has fixed compulsory boroscopy inspection of the engines after 375 hours and has asked the airlines to replace the engines if any malfunction is noticed.

In boroscopy examination, aircraft engines are remotely checked for any defect.

Extra scrutiny meant engine replacement rate for and increased manifold leading to increased grounding and an uptick in maintenance costs.

Also, the regulator hasn’t yet allowed ETOPS (Extended Range Twin Operational Performance Standard) approval to the A320 and A321 neo Pratt & Whitney engines . ETOPS approval is required for twin-engine aircraft to operate on routes where the nearest suitable airport to make an emergency landing is more than 60 minutes away. Global regulators have given ETOPs certification to the engines.

"India is a conservative country regarding passenger safety. We don’t take any risk which can lead to loss of life. So we have directed extra scrutiny even though globally there is no such precedence," a senior DGCA official said.

The geared turbofan, a step-change in the efficiency of turbines for commercial aircraft, has been hit by a slew of design flaws that have grounded planes, delayed deliveries, and prompted millions of dollars in compensation claims.

In 2016, the aircraft maker initially started reporting oil metal detector warnings.

The third engine-bearing compartment had a seal which did not work correctly at high flight levels.

The thin air caused the air riding seal members to sometimes oscillate. This left metal particles in the engine oil, which gave warnings, pointing to a potential engine problem.

The manufacturer did a fix, which was a change to a more classical carbon seal.

The third problem was combustion chamber linings which had unforeseen hot spots, reducing the operational life. The fix provided was a combustion chamber with more pores which can provide more cooling.