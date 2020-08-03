DGCA blocks SpiceJet's promo offer, says it breaches govt pricing order

Indian aviation regulator has asked low-cost carrier to stop the promotional sale offer launched on Monday citing that it violates the price cap and floor imposed by the government in May.

As a part of the package, was offering one-way fares starting at Rs 899 (excluding taxes) and a complimentary voucher of up to Rs 2,000, which could be used for future booking.

The government had set upper and lower limits on fares for three months when flights resumed on May 25. While initially the cap and floor was till August 24, last week it was extended by three months till November 24.

“ had sought an explanation from on why the promotional offer is not in violation of the cap and floor. Following which the regulator asked SpiceJet to withdraw the offer,” a government official aware of the matter said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the communication from “SpiceJet has complied with DGCA guidelines,” he said.

Flights between cities had been divided into eight segments, depending on the duration of the trip. Each segment had its own price band set by the government.

While the upper price limit is aimed at preventing any sharp rise in fares due to pent-up demand, the lower limit will help ensure that financial viability of airlines does not suffer amid high costs, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said explaining the rationale behind the decision.

A SpiceJet executive said that the offer was not in violation of the DGCA rules. “The airline had clearly mentioned that under the 1+1 offer passengers buying a ticket will get a voucher of upto Rs 2,000. Also, the passenger can only use the voucher in flights where selling fare is at least Rs 6,500. It was not a violation, however we will comply and take out the offer,” the executive said.

Experts said that the incident reflects the hurdles created when the government tries to interfere with commercial decisions in a free market.

The offer by SpiceJet was to shore up liquidity as airlines are facing a crisis with rather slow demand in July 2020 despite recommencement of operations over two months ago. Airlines operated at a much lower capacity at around 27 per cent in July 2020 compared to July 2019 level but there was a marginal increase over the 25 per cent capacity deployed in June 2020.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA said that such a system is not in favour of either passenger or airline as it impacts the airline’s ability to stimulate the market in a slowdown situation.

In its recent earnings call, Ronojoy Dutta, CEO of IndiGo strongly lobbied for removal of cap and floor saying that it will give more room to to price according to demand and supply. “Price of a morning ticket to a place cannot be similar to the price of an afternoon ticket. We should be able to leverage that and attract demand,” Dutta said.