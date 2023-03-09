DGCA de-registers 2 SpiceJet aircrafts on request from Dublin-based lessors

-
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday deregistered two Boeing 737s that were leased to SpiceJet in accordance with the terms of Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorizations (IDERA), reported Time of India.
Senior official from regulator confirmed and said, "Under the provisions of Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA) it has happened."
"This won't impact our ops. One aircraft was grounded for a long period&was to be returned. The other one being returned due to engine issues. Both aircraft being returned consensually," the representatinve said.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 23:35 IST
