DGCA de-registers 2 SpiceJet aircrafts on request from Dublin-based lessors

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday deregistered two Boeing 737s that were leased to in accordance with the terms of Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorizations (IDERA), reported Time of India.

Senior official from regulator confirmed and said, "Under the provisions of Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA) it has happened."





According to a TOI investigation, the aircraft's registration was revoked at the request of two lessors with offices in Dublin: Wilmington Trust SP Services and Aircastle (Ireland).