DGCA de-registers 2 SpiceJet aircrafts on request from Dublin-based lessors

The deregistration of the aircraft "would not impact" the carrier's operations, according to a SpiceJet representative

SpiceJet | Aviation sector | DGCA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Spicejet Express

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday deregistered two Boeing 737s that were leased to SpiceJet in accordance with the terms of Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorizations (IDERA), reported Time of India.

Senior official from regulator confirmed and said, "Under the provisions of Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA) it has happened."

According to a TOI investigation, the aircraft's registration was revoked at the request of two lessors with offices in Dublin: Wilmington Trust SP Services and Aircastle (Ireland).

The deregistration of the aircraft "would not impact" the carrier's operations, according to a SpiceJet representative.

"This won't impact our ops. One aircraft was grounded for a long period&was to be returned. The other one being returned due to engine issues. Both aircraft being returned consensually," the representatinve said.

In the event of missed lease rental payments, an aircraft lessor may unilaterally invoke IDERA to deregister and seize the aircraft from the lessee (in this case, SpiceJet).
The DGCA now has five working days to deregister the jet in accordance with the guidelines.
IDERAs have been used against the carrier previously, thus this is not the first time. Due to claimed payment failures by the airline, two foreign-based lessors, Alterna Aircraft BV and AWAS, a division of aircraft leasing behemoth Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), applied to India's aviation authority to deregister one SpiceJet aircraft each.

The airline then said this was part of a plan to send back old planes as it gets new ones.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 23:35 IST

