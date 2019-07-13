DGCA serves notices to four senior executives over safety lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued show cause notices to four senior executives of IndiGo over lapses in safety management practices. IndiGo is the first airline after SpiceJet to get pulled up by the over safety issues.

The notices were sent to heads of training, flight safety, operations, and quality assurance following a surprise audit by the



Among other lapses, the audit found no safety action group within the training department to discuss and resolve critical safety issues.

Further, guidelines have not been established for deciding type and quantum of corrective action, it said.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a query on the regulators’s action.

Last week, the regulator had issued show cause notices to senior executives of SpiceJet. An inspection at SpiceJet had found that implementation of safety management system was lacking and in many cases crew involved in incidents were only given counselling. The audit said flight safety department failed to flag off reportable incidents.



Notices have also been issued to airports in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kozhikode over poor runway safety.

The is initiating the audits of airlines and airports following overshooting of Air India Express and SpiceJet planes last week.

Will comply with DGCA recommendations: AirAsia

A day after the DGCA suspended its two pilots for procedural violations, AirAsia on Friday said it would comply with the recommendations.



“AirAsia confirms receipt of final remarks in an incident. We have followed all norms and will comply with the recommendations of the regulator. AirAsia abides by and is actively involved with the regulator to ensure safe flying experience always,” it said in a statement.