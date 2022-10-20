Dhanlaxmi Bank's shareholders seek to curb CEO's spending powers

said on Thursday its largest were seeking to curb the spending powers of its chief executive officer, escalating a bitter shareholder battle with the private lender's management.



The Thrissur, Kerala-headquartered bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 12 at the request of certain including B Ravindran Pillai, who holds a 9.99% stake in the bank, it said in a regulatory filing.



The seek to suspend powers exercised by CEO Shivan JK in respect of all capital and revenue expenditure, except statutory payments such as salaries and wages.



According to the proposed shareholder resolution, all suspended spending powers will be jointly exercised by any two non-executive directors of the board.

