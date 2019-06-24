DHFL lenders to meet in early July to hammer out a rescue package

Lenders to beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will meet in the first week of July to hammer out a rescue package, which will include the reworking of loan payments, fresh working capital support, roping in a financial investor, and putting a new management team in place.

A senior banker involved in the transaction said: “We will take a comprehensive look at the repayments done to date, the steps taken to sell assets, discuss the broad contours of the rescue package, and preparations for repayments over the next few months.” State Bank of India, Axis ...