DHL Express, Blue Dart raise annual shipment prices for 2022

Express logistics companies, DHL Express and Blue Dart, on Wednesday announced their annual price increase for 2022 for the India market.

Price revisions by both the will be effective from January 1, 2022, with average shipment price increase for Blue Dart at 9.6 per cent compared to 2021, while that for DHL Express India would be at 6.9 per cent.

Both the logistics had last raised annual shipment prices in January 2020.

“The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools. It allows us to invest in facility and fleet expansion to ensure resilient and sustainable solutions,” R S Subramanian, senior vice president and managing director at DHL Express India was quoted as saying.

Alongside, Blue Dart in its release said that customers signing up from October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 will not be impacted by this price increase.

“The annual increase is more inflation related and enables us to sustain service quality and cost increases,” Balfour Manuel, managing director at Blue Dart was quoted as saying.