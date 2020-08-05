Diagnostic firm SRL appoints Anand K as new chief executive officer

Diagnostic company SRL Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand K as its new chief executive officer.

This is pursuant to the resignation of Arindam Haldar, the former CEO, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company after leading it over the last four years, SRL said in a statement.

Anand has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry in India and international markets. Prior to joining, he was with Apollo Group, based in Hyderabad, leading the diagnostics business of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, it added.

SRL will benefit from his extensive experience in the diagnostic sector, as it marches ahead to realise its tremendous potential, SRL Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said.

"With the diagnostics industry in India witnessing exponential growth, Anand's deep knowledge and experience will be greatly helpful in providing strategic direction to the company and ensure value creation for all stakeholders," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

Anand is a graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology from JIPMER, Pondicherry and a postgraduate in Management, the statement said.

SRL is the diagnostic arm of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.