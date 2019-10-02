Diagnostic players ride on changes in health insurance to beat slowdown

Diagnostic players such as Metropolis and Dr Lal Pathlabs have been significant outperformers on the bourses. Their share prices are up over 30 per cent since May lows, and are currently not far from their 52-week highs seen last month.

While the broader indices have remained volatile during this period amid slowdown concerns, these pathology laboratory players have been able to beat the slowdown blues, thereby attracting investor attention. While there are more gains ahead, given the robust business growth outlook, these companies would also gain from lower corporate tax rates given their ...