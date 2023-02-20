JUST IN
Diagnostics sector looks to raise prices with new entrants revising rates
Diagnostics sector looks to raise prices with new entrants revising rates

Online players had kept rates low, but with Covid time volumes gone, the trend is changing

Topics
Diagnostics | diagnostic pricing | Top 10 headlines

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

pharma

A price revision is in the offing in the diagnostics sector where rates have largely remained stable the past few years. With new entrants, primarily online players that had kept rates low, choosing to revise prices, the incumbents too have sensed an opportunity to do so.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:07 IST

