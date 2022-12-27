JUST IN
Flipkart's $700 million payout to benefit 25,000 employees: Report
Business Standard

Digital ad spends in India to touch $21 bn in next five years: Redseer

Study says SMBs had 30-35% share of the $8 bn digital ad spend in FY22 and could to raise this to 40% by FY28

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Digital ad spends in India are expected to rise 2.5x to $21 billion within the next five years, growing at a CAGR of 19-21 per cent, says a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The report points out that Covid-led accelerated digitisation has fueled the major push. The significant surge in the use of smartphones and internet services has opened many doors for digital advertising.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 14:44 IST

