Digital India: Raipur gets country's first airport Common Service Centre

The in Chhattisgarh’s capital had become the first in the country to set up common service centre (CSC) under the programme.

The centre, a strategic cornerstone of the programme, was inaugurated on Friday. It would be the access point for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of B2C services to citizens visiting the airport.

The Raipur centre would be a model centre under the common services centre schemes. Under the programme, airports across the country had been identified where the centres would be set up.

“The CSC in Ranchi airport is ready and will be inaugurated by the month end,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of said. The centres would be set up in big airports also and the work on the project would start soon, he added.

Raipur airport Director said the centre would be beneficial for the people as the passenger traffic had been constantly growing. It had reached 2 million annually.

has been ranked first in among 49 airports in the country. The airport is the 29th busiest airport in India by passenger traffic and 32nd busiest by aircraft movement.