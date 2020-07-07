Digital lenders stare at dip in disbursals this fiscal due to pandemic

Fintech firms operating in the digital lending space are staring at a drop in overall disbursals in the current financial year, as demand has dipped by around 60 per cent during the past three months. However, things have started looking up June onwards with unlocking in most parts of the country.

Industry experts, however, said that the cost of capital for these digital lenders, many of which are NBFCs, has shot up by up to 200 basis points despite surplus liquidity in the system. According to sources in the know, 15-20 per cent of the books of most digital lenders are currently ...