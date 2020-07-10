JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon wins project worth Rs 882 crore from NHAI in Gujarat

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has won an Rs 882-crore project in Gujarat from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It said the project will be developed on the public-private partnership basis

The project will be executed in the hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

"Dilip Buildcon Limited has been declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder for a new HAM project viz. four-laning of the Dhrol-Bhadra-Patiya section and the Bhadra-Patiya-Pipalia section of NH151 in Gujarat," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company said the bid cost of the project is Rs 882 crore.

It said the project will be developed on the public-private partnership basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 19:28 IST

