Dilip Buildcon wins project worth Rs 882 crore from NHAI in Gujarat

Highways builder on Friday said it has won an Rs 882-crore project in from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project will be executed in the hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

" Limited has been declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder for a new HAM project viz. four-laning of the Dhrol-Bhadra-Patiya section and the Bhadra-Patiya-Pipalia section of NH151 in Gujarat," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company said the bid cost of the project is Rs 882 crore.

It said the project will be developed on the public-private partnership basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)