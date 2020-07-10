Dilip Buildcon wins project worth Rs 882 crore from NHAI in Gujarat

-
Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has won an Rs 882-crore project in Gujarat from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The project will be executed in the hybrid annuity mode (HAM).
"Dilip Buildcon Limited has been declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder for a new HAM project viz. four-laning of the Dhrol-Bhadra-Patiya section and the Bhadra-Patiya-Pipalia section of NH151 in Gujarat," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
The company said the bid cost of the project is Rs 882 crore.
It said the project will be developed on the public-private partnership basis.
