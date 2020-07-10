JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Sobha: Leverage, cash flows in coming quarters to be key triggers for stock
Business Standard

Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, senior VP Sanjiv Saddy quit

Srinivas had been working with Ola since July 2019. Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn

Topics
Ola | Vice President | OLA cabs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ola cabs, Ola electric vehicles
Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn.

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform Ola -- Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy -- have resigned from the company. The company confirmed the development.

"Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of Ola. The organisation wishes them well in their future endeavours," Ola said in an e-mail statement.

According to Srinivas' LinkedIn profile, he had been working with Ola since July 2019. He has previously worked with WestBridge Capital Partners and spent over 15 years at Unilever.

Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 19:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU