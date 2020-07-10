Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, senior VP Sanjiv Saddy quit

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform -- Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy -- have resigned from the company. The company confirmed the development.

"Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior - Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of The organisation wishes them well in their future endeavours," said in an e-mail statement.

According to Srinivas' LinkedIn profile, he had been working with Ola since July 2019. He has previously worked with WestBridge Capital Partners and spent over 15 years at Unilever.

Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn.