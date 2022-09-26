Dish TV shareholders reject 4 resolutions at AGM, board strength down to 2

of Dish TV, a direct-to-home (DTH) player, which is part of the Essel Group, rejected four of the six resolutions at the company's annual general meeting held on Monday. This comes amid the ongoing dispute between Yes Bank, the largest in the company, and the promoters of over the reconstitution of the firm's board.

The board strength is now down to two members, said in a filing to the on Monday. Among the resolutions that were not approved by included the adoption of FY21 and FY22 financial statements and new statutory auditors S N Dhawan & Co.

has nearly 25 per cent stake in the company, while promoters, the Goel family, hold around 6 per cent in the company. had been pushing for the removal of Jawahar Goel, independent director Bhagwan Das Narang and other members, citing corporate governance issues.

Last week, Jawahar Goel had resigned as company chairman from the board. The resignation had come within days of the company announcing that Goel would not seek a re-appointment to the board.

Narang would also vacate office after his term expired, Dish TV had said last week.

On Monday, Narang did not seek a re-appointment, while the appointment of Rakesh Mohan as a non-executive director of the company was not approved by .

Apart from Goel, Anil Kumar Dua, the company CEO, has already vacated his position as whole-time director in June. Rajagopal Chakravarthi Venkateish had also vacated his position as director in June.

Last month, Dish TV had agreed to add a couple of nominees to its board and on August 30 further considered one more nominee from the private lender. The nominees included Girish Paranjpe, Arvindnachya Chandranachya and Haripriya Padmanabhan.