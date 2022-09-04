JUST IN
Disney likely to offload 10% stake in Rs 3,200-crore Tata Play IPO

The aggressive push of DD Freedish by Prasar Bharati in the past five years has only compounded matters for private DTH players, experts say

Topics
Disney India | DTH | IPO

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

tata play
India is the only market where Disney has an investment in a distribution platform; it inherited the stake following the acquisition of Rupert Murdoch’s 21 Century Fox in 2019

Disney India may consider offloading around 10 per cent of its shareholding in direct-to-home (DTH) player Tata Play, which is planning to go for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 3,200 crore, investment banking sources said. Tata Play may file the draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator by the end of this month.

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 23:51 IST

