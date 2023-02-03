JUST IN
Domestic cyclicals key gainers from the infra push in the Budget
GAIL's prospects on the mend after poor Oct-Dec quarter showing
Bharat Electronics stock attractive after stake sale by Norges Bank
Street positive on SBI Cards despite Q3 miss, on strong growth expectations
Weak exports remain an overhang in the near term for Bajaj Auto
After a weak Dec quarter, near-term gains unlikely for Colgate-Palmolive
Healthy near-term growth outlook for Polycab India after record Q3 profit
Nykaa stock now a more attractive 'buy', analysts positive but divided
Defence, overseas markets to boost incremental growth for Solar Industries
After strong Q3 show, Metro Brands growth outperformance may continue
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Tata Power Q3 net up 122% to Rs 945 cr on higher sales; beats estimates
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Divi's Labs stock tanks 12% on big miss in Q3; near-term trend 'bearish'

Analysts' average price target of Rs 3,862, however, indicates significant upside. The near-term trend remains bearish

Topics
Diviâ€™s Labs | Diviâ€™s Laboratories | Q3 results

Devangshu Datta 

Diviâ€™s Laboratories

Underwhelming October-December quarter (Q3FY23) numbers led to a major sell-off in the Divi’s Laboratories (Divi’s) stock. Revenue, profit, and margin -- all witnessed sharp reductions and were well below Street estimates. Analysts were already negative on the stock but the results were much poorer than the written-down estimates.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diviâ€™s Labs

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.