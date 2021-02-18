DLF Cyber City completes acquisition of 51.8% stake in Fairleaf Real Estate

JUST IN
Arnab Dutta 

DLF Gurgaon office
DLF had entered into a share purchase agreement last quarter and with the deal now sealed, Fairleaf has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCCDL, it informed the Bombay Stock Exchange

Real estate major DLF today completed its acquisition of Fairleaf Real Estate.

The group, through its subsidiary DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL) purchased 51.8 per cent stake in the firm that operates Gurgaon's upmarket commercial complex, One Horizon Center.

DLF had entered into a share purchase agreement last quarter and with the deal now sealed, Fairleaf has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCCDL, it informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

First Published: Thu, February 18 2021. 21:37 IST

