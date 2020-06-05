DLF remains a leader in realty space, but losing its heft to younger peers

DLF, once the country’s largest real estate developer by a long mile, is gradually losing its heft to younger developers. With a market capitalisation of around Rs 38,000 crore, DLF remains the industry leader but the company has underperformed its peers for the better part of last decade.

DLF stock price has halved in the past ten years from around Rs 300 in June 2010 to Rs 156 now. In the same period, Godrej Properties’ stock price has increased 138 per cent, Oberoi Realty is up 35 per cent, and Prestige Estates is down 15 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark BSE ...