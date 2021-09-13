DMart forays into Haryana, opens 94,000 sq ft store in Faridabad

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Sharp profit revision, fewer store openings may dent prospects of DMart
Analysts see up to 40% downside in Damani's Avenue Supermarts; here's why
Covid-19: Haryana records 10,491 fresh cases, 60 deaths in 24 hours
Dmart stock gains as Maharashtra lockdowns build pressure on firm: Analysts
-
One-stop supermarket chain DMart has forayed into Haryana with opening a modern store at BPTP Parklands in Faridabad.
Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store in Sector 75 comprises three floors with a total built up area of 94,000 square feet.
This is the second DMart store in NCR, the first one is in Ghaziabad.
"A modern one-stop supermarket offering good products at great value was needed in the newly-developed Faridabad Neharpar and this DMart store will surely meet the requirement of the residents who were waiting for the latest amenities," said Amit Raj Jain, Head of Sales at BPTP Ltd.
Each DMart store stocks home utility products including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances and more.
Started by Radhakishan Damani and family in 2002, DMart has presence across 11 states and one union territory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU