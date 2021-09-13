DMart forays into Haryana, opens 94,000 sq ft store in Faridabad

One-stop chain has forayed into Haryana with opening a modern store at BPTP Parklands in

Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store in Sector 75 comprises three floors with a total built up area of 94,000 square feet.

This is the second store in NCR, the first one is in Ghaziabad.

"A modern one-stop offering good products at great value was needed in the newly-developed Neharpar and this store will surely meet the requirement of the residents who were waiting for the latest amenities," said Amit Raj Jain, Head of Sales at BPTP Ltd.

Each DMart store stocks home utility products including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances and more.

Started by Radhakishan Damani and family in 2002, DMart has presence across 11 states and one union territory.

