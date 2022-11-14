JUST IN
DMRC's woes may continue after Delhi govt refuses bailout for RInfra dues
SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices
Business Standard

DMRC's woes may continue after Delhi govt refuses bailout for RInfra dues

Sources say key meeting between DMRC, central officials and Delhi govt was inconclusive on lack of consensus on modalities to infuse equity of Rs 5,000 crore into DMRC

Topics
DMRC | Delhi Metro | Reliance Infrastructure

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

A metro train arrives at a platform. Photo: PTI
DMRC had reached out to banks in June, seeking Rs 2,700 crore worth of loans to satisfy the arbitral award

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may be headed for a major embarrassment after Delhi government refused to bail the urban transporter out of its Rs 5,000-crore dues to a Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary over the metro’s airport line project, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:43 IST

`
