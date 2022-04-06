Doceree completes $11 mn series A fund raise led by Eight Roads Ventures

Doceree, the physician-only platform for programmatic messaging, on Wednesday announced the completion of the $11 million Series A round led by Eight Roads Ventures, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity. F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

Doceree will use the funds to scale its global operations, expand partnerships, augment its product portfolio and advance the platform’s measurement and behavior lift capabilities to bring greater transparency to results. The will also help it embolden healthcare professional (HCP) communications for pharma and life sciences brands, agencies and health information technology platforms.

“It is critical for industry players like pharma and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviors of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with,” says Harshit Jain, M.D., Founder & Global CEO, Doceree.

Doceree’s proprietary identity-resolution technology, ESPYIAN, enable messaging and targeting of HCPs on endemic (sites physicians visit for knowledge, professional enhancement or to connect with their peer group) and point-of-care (platforms where physicians tend to their patients) platforms. The platform enhances engagement between pharma and their target audience through its global publisher network in a fast-evolving digital pharma marketing ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 by Harshit Jain, a former physician who transitioned into the healthcare marketing space, Doceree empowers pharma brands and media agencies with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on professional HCP networks and within their digital workflow to achieve better patient health outcomes.

“Doceree is transforming the way digital interactions between pharmaceutical brands and prescribers are facilitated,” says Ashish Venkataramani, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures. “Pharma marketers navigate significant complexity across point-of-care systems and health information systems. Doceree’s technology platform seeks to disrupt the fragmented value chain for digital messaging to physicians, and will be at the forefront of this promising sector.”

On the back of massive interest of pharma brands and publishers towards Doceree’s custom-built product offerings within the programmatic pharma marketing space, the company expanded to key international locations, such as emerging markets in the UK & Europe, within two years of the platform’s launch in the US. Doceree is working with eight of the top 10 global pharma brands and the company currently engages more than 1 million HCPs across the globe.

“For pharma and publishers, having access to data-driven, actionable insights to strategize and implement communication initiatives is critical to reaching HCPs,” says Rahul Gupta, Board Member, Doceree.