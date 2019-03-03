Start-up turns the page, helps students by ending paperwork in admissions

Millions of students, and many a time parents too, queue up outside educational institutions to submit application forms in an era of digital revolution. "I applied for a digital marketing course but still had to download a PDF form," says Harsh Roongta, who finished his matriculation last year.

But now a Delhi-based start-up, NoPaperWorks, is deploying Saas-based technology to help institutions make the admission cycle — from filling forms to uploading documents to downloading admit card and finally getting the acceptence letter — entirely digital and ...