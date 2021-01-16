Domestic air traffic slips to 7-year low in 2020 amid Covid-19 lockdown

-
-
Domestic air traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 as a result of two-month lockdown. In 2013, airlines had flown 61.4 million.
In calendar year 2020, domestic airlines flew 63 million passengers, compared to 144.1 million in the previous year. Airlines flew 7.3 million passengers in December, resulting in month-on-month growth of 15 per cent. While they added flights in December, load factors declined resulting in slower growth compared to previous months.
Last week, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said domestic aviation would be back to normal in two to three months.
