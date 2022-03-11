Domestic airlines plan to operate 4% more flights in summer schedule 2022

-
Domestic airlines plan to operate about four per cent more flights in the summer schedule 2022 compared to the schedule in 2020, which was approved before Covid hit the country.
Among the large airlines, Air India will see largest capacity addition – 16.5 per cent. SpiceJet will see a slight decline in the number of flights.
A total of 112 airports will be operational in summer. Three new airports include Gondia (Maharashtra), Pondicherry and Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh) The number of flights planned in summer schedule 2022 is 10.1 per cent higher than summer 2021.
However, due to the ongoing pandemic, airlines were allowed to operate only 80 per cent of their capacity in the last summer (later cut to 65 per cent in July 2021). Thus the schedule, too, was revised to reflect that.
