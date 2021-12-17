Domestic airlines see 18% growth in November, shows DGCA data

About 10.5 million domestic passengers travelled by air in November, 17.03 per cent higher than the 8.98 million the month before, the country’s aviation regulator said on Friday.

While IndiGo carried 5.7 million passengers in November, a 54.3 per cent share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 1.07 million passengers, accounting for a 10.3 per cent share of the market, accord­ing to the data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Go First (previously known as GoAir), Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 1.15 million, 998,000, 793,000, 623,000 and 120,000 passengers, respectively, in November, the data showed.

Traffic growth was led by increase in flights and increase in seat occupancy due to increased travel demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. SpiceJet reported highest load factor of 86.7 per cent, while Vistara reported the best on-time performance of 84.4 per cent.

AirAsia India and IndiGo were at the second and third positions at these four airports in November with 82.4 per cent and 80.5 per cent on-time performance respectively, the said.

During the last two years, all airlines in India have opted for cost-reducing measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and layoffs in order to tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis.



