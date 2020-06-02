Domestic sugar production, opening stock expected to be higher next season

Even as domestic sugarcane crushing nears close with only a few mills operational, there are expectations of higher in the coming season apart from a higher than expected opening stock for the next crushing season (Oct-Sep) 2020-21.



According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the closing balance at the end of current sugar season 2019-20, earlier estimated at 10 million tonnes (MT), may be higher at 11.5 MT due to higher than projected production.



“There is a lot of talk about cane availability and higher in the 2020-2021 season. will obtain the satellite images of the sugarcane area across the country in the latter part of June 2020 to get an idea of the acreage available for harvesting next year,” said on Tuesday.



The adverse impact on owing to the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown is also expected to be milder at 0.5 MT from the earlier estimated 1.0 MT, thus contributing to the higher opening stock for the next season.



Earlier, pegged the current season sugar output at 26.5 MT. However, the gur (jiggery) and khandsari (unprocessed sugar) manufacturers shut their operations in UP early due to the lockdown, which diverted a substantial quantity of cane to the mills for crushing.



As such, additional of 0.5-0.6 MT is expected this year, mainly from UP, and also from a special season in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, the current year’s sugar production is expected at 27 MT.



Besides, sugar sales at the end of April 2020 stood at the par with the corresponding period last year due to higher sales up to February 2020 by 1.0 MT over the last season. With demand again picking up to refill the domestic sugar pipeline, the sugar sales in 2019-20 may be only 50,000 MT less than last year.



Meanwhile, the (OMC) on June 1, 2020, floated their third round of Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting bids from ethanol producers for another 990 million litres (ML) of ethanol in the current year 2020-21, for supplies during July-November 2020.





There is no change in the ethanol procurement prices approved in Aug 2019, thereby confirming there will be no change in the ethanol procurement prices or in the ethanol fuel blending policy. In other words, the long term commitment of the government to procure ethanol at transparent and stated policies has been reemphasised, removing all doubts about any such changes due to a fall in crude oil prices, ISMA underlined.



Meanwhile, it has released the current season’s sugar production figures, which stood at 26.82 MT till May 31, 2020. The production is 5.93 MT lower compared to the production of 32.75 MT in the corresponding period last year. As compared to 10 mills which were crushing cane on May 31, 2019, 18 sugar mills are still crushing sugarcane.



In Uttar Pradesh, mills produced 12.55 MT till May 31, compared to 11.78 MT last year, which is the highest ever sugar output in UP surpassing 12.05 MT clocked in 2017-18. Out of 119 mills, 105 mills have ended their crushing and only 14 mills are continuing with their operations.



In Maharashtra, crushing has concluded with the mills producing 6.1 MT of sugar, which is 4.62 MT less compared to 10.72 MT in 2018-19. All the mills in Karnataka have closed their crushing operations, and produced about 3.38 MT of sugar.



In Tamil Nadu, out of 24 units, 4 mills are currently in operation, with the collective production at 578,000 tonnes compared to 722,000 tonnes last year.



The remaining states of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Odisha have collectively produced 4.22 MT till end of May 2020.



While, the sugar mills in North India offloaded their monthly quotas for May, the mills in the West and South still hold some unsold quota. The Centre has extended the sale time of the May quota, while releasing 1.85 MT of monthly quota for June 2020.



With the malls and restaurants being allowed to open under unlock 1.0, the will further rise. Therefore, along with the summer demand, it is expected that mills may be able to sell the entire June quota, along with the carry forward from May.