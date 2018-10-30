Domino's to offer Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mirinda across outlets in India

FoodWorks on Tuesday announced that PepsiCo was going to be its new beverage partner for Domino's

As part of the partnership, the PepsiCo portfolio of carbonated beverages of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda, along with Lipton Ice Tea will be sold across all Domino’s restaurants in India.

Pratik Pota, chief executive officer of FoodWorks, said, “We are delighted to announce PepsiCo as the beverage partner for Domino’s India.

The partnership will bring in fresh focus on our beverage portfolio.

An earlier report by Economic Times had claimed that was seeking to end its 20-year partnership with Coke to save costs.

At 2:30 pm, the company's shares on BSE were down by Rs 24.75, or 2.72 per cent from their previous close, to Rs 1066 apiece.