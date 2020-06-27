Don't fear violence, ICEA tells Chinese firms amid fears of backlash

Responding to the increase in incidents of violence and fear of intimidation as a result of a growing anti-Chinese backlash, the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Thursday sent a strong advisory to its members, asking them not to be “cowed down and succumb to unlawful acts by fringe elements”.

The association represents virtually all leading mobile device makers in the country. The move comes hard on the heels of protests in front of the gates of Chinese mobile device manufacturer Oppo, which has a unit in Greater Noida, as well as the recent action of ...