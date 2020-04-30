DoT pulls up BSNL for terms and conditions of 4G telecom equipment tender

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has pulled up Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for the terms and conditions of its contentious tender floated on March 23 for 4G telecom equipment. Domestic manufacturers say the terms disqualify them from making a bid while favouring global players.

In a letter to BSNL on April 28, the DoT said it might take disciplinary action against erring officers where “restrictive conditions have been imposed against domestic manufacturers” in a “mala-fide” fashion. It directed the CMD of BSNL to respond within 15 days. A senior ...