JUST IN
Titan Q3 profit falls 3.7% on tepid demand for jewellery, higher expenses
Dabur India Q3 profit drops on dull rural demand; income dips to Rs 476 cr
Sundram Fasteners posts 7% rise in Q3 net profit as global orders rise
Dainik Bhaskar-owner DB Corp's Q3 profit slumps 44% on high newsprint costs
HDFC Q3 profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 3,691 crore, AUM grows 13% to Rs 7 trn
Quint Digital Media Q3 revenue from operations at Rs 18.47 crore
Ashok Leyland posts multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 361 cr on robust sales
Gillette India Q2 profit rises 6% on strong demand for grooming products
Mahindra Logistics Q3 profit down 21.5% as costs rise; revenue up 17%
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net down 40% to Rs 80 cr; revenue up to Rs 1,332 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Titan Q3 profit falls 3.7% on tepid demand for jewellery, higher expenses
icon-arrow-left
Govt to sell some stake in Hindustan Zinc by next month: DIPAM secy
Business Standard

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net down 7% to Rs 54 cr, revenue declines to Rs 489 cr

Shares of the company were trading 1.63 per cent down at Rs 2,019.15 apiece on the BSE

Topics
Dr Lal PathLabs | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dr Lal PathLabs
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal

Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 7 per cent to Rs 54 crore for the December quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue also declined to Rs 489 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 497 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We continue to focus on geographical expansion and strengthen our presence in Tier 2, Tier 3 towns. Our focus continues to take a higher market share in West and South markets by leveraging technology and promoting high-end super specialty test portfolios," Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Om Manchanda said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.63 per cent down at Rs 2,019.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dr Lal PathLabs

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.