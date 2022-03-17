Dredging Corp signs major ship building pact with Cochin Shipyard

-
ALSO READ
ED files money laundering case in ABG Shipyard bank loan case
Govt's new PPP port guidelines link tariffs to market-determined rates
Sonowal to lay foundation stones of several port projects on Thursday
AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal
India, Russia discuss collaboration in shipbuilding, inland waterways
-
Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) on Thursday signed a historic ship building agreement for the first 'make in India' project for construction of a high-capacity dredger at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).
The agreement is for constructing the first beagle series 12 trailing suction hopper dredger, an official statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said his ministry is noting the importance of dredging for operation of ports and has issued dredging guidelines for major ports.
Sonowal said sufficient dredgers are of utmost importance for timely completion of dredging and the new vessels would be able to bring in the much needed efficiency in operations.
He said the dredger to be built under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' concept is one of the largest such initiatives and is a true reflection of international collaboration for Make in India.
Appreciating the initiatives of Cochin Shipyard Limited in technologically high-end vessel building segment, the minister stated this new dredger construction project is another major step for CSL in this direction which allows the company to leverage its technological prowess and prepare the ground to 'make in India for the world'.
DCIL Visakhapatnam is a listed dredging company with majority of its shares held by a consortium of four major port authorities -- Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU