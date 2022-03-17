Working with authorities to get air operator certificate re-validated: Jet

-
Jet Airways on Thursday said that it is working closely with authorities to get its "air operator certificate" re-validated.
According to a company statement, the restart activities are "progressing well".
"We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the 'Air Operator Certificate' of Jet Airways will be re-validated," the statement said.
"The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter."
As per the statement, restarting an airline is a complex exercise that "must be done meticulously", in coordination with the regulatory authorities.
"We are well underway with the process. The timeline reflects the typical duration of an AOC process however we fully expect to have the proving flight and AOC well in advance of the filed timelines."
Besides, the statement said that extension of timeline has "nothing to do where aircraft is registered and deregistered or the cost of leasing".
"Further, there is no regulatory requirement of taking an aircraft outside India for the purposes of re-registration.
"We are working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways fleet over the next three to five years."
