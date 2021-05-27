Drugmaker Zydus Cadila's fourth quarter net profit up 73% at Rs 679 crore

Pharmaceutical major said on Thursday its net profit jumped 73 per cent year-on-year to Rs 679 crore during the quarter ended March.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) grew by 8 per cent to Rs 855 crore in Q4 FY21, it said in a statement.

Total income from operations of Rs 3,847 crore was up by 3 per cent from Rs 3,752 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company's business in India geography which comprises human health formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted a growth of 18 per cent with revenues totalling Rs 1,772 crore.

US formulations business registered revenues of Rs 1,509 crore in Q4 FY21. Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the company filed 22 additional abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) during the year with US Food and Drug Administration, taking the cumulative filings to 412.

The company received 35 ANDA approvals during the year, taking the total to 317 product approvals.

Continuing with its efforts on battling Covid-19 with diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, launched Virafin (Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b PegIFN) to treat moderate infection in adult patients during Q4.

ZyCoV-D, the company's plasmid DNA vaccine is at an advanced stage of phase three clinical trials and the data is expected to be submitted to regulators in June.

