Legacy pharma brands spin gold for GSK, Pfizer; keep newcomers off the turf

In any industry, the rule of thumb with legacy brands is that they need a makeover every decade or so. Adapt or lose is the reigning mantra. The Indian pharma business, however, is an exception.

Here brands such as Calpol, Betnovate and Betadine (all well over 50 years old) are still raking it in, within their categories and for their companies, besides keeping newcomers off the turf. Analysts say that sticking to the old brands is a strategy perfected by global pharma majors. Building a brand needs patience and perseverance and companies have to be prepared for a very long gestation ...