Durables shore up CG Consumer Electricals December quarter performance

Crompton Greaves (CG) Consumer Electricals’ in-line December quarter (Q3) performance was aided by its consumer durables segment. The segment, which accounts for a third of its revenues, grew 16.3 per cent. It was driven by strong sales of its core decorative and eco fans, and pumps.

Peers such as Havells and Orient Electric saw their fans sales grow 17-18 per cent in Q3. CG consumer’s durables segment profit (earnings before interest and tax) also grew 19.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). These gains, however were partly offset by a decline of 2.4 per cent in the ...