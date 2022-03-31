DVC, NTPC establish joint venture for renewable power projects

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on Wednesday said it signed a joint venture agreement with Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of the Limited, for renewable power projects in its command area.

DVC will hold 49 per cent and Renewable will hold 51 per cent in the JV company to implement parks and projects including those approved under Ultra Mega Power Parks Scheme and CPSU scheme.

DVC did not provide any further details.

Sources said this JV will execute GW size projects.

The JV with NTPC was not linked to the MoU signed by DVC with another state-owned entity SJVN Limited for harnessing potential solar energy of about 2000 MW available under the DVC Command Area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)