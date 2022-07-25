E-comm retail logistics market projected at $6.3 bn by FY26: Report

The e-commerce retail market is expected to grow at a 24 per cent CAGR to $6.3 billion in FY26, up from 2.2 billion in FY21, a report by research firm PGA Labs said.

The growth will be primarily driven by the e-commerce — expected to reach approximately $145 billion by FY26, with about 15 million daily shipments.

“The online-focused players partner with third-party (3PL) providers to manage delivery, inventory, packaging, shipping, warehousing, and tracking issues,” said Abhishek Maiti, director, PGA Labs.

The report came on a day Ecom Express, the solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, said it will onboard more than 50,000 delivery partners by the end of September this year under its flagship programme ‘Ecom Sanjeev’.

The PGA report revealed that nearly all pin codes in India are seeing e-commerce adoption with many orders coming from tier-II cities and smaller towns.