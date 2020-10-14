E-commerce industry sees order volume growth of 31% during July-Sept 2020

India's witnessed an order volume growth of 31 per cent for the third quarter of this calendar year (July-September) as compared to the same period last year, according to a report by Unicommerce, an e-commerce focused software-as-a-service platform. The surge in demand is due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic continuing to drive order volumes for e-commerce players in India.

After the lockdown was lifted across the country, this was the first quarter in which businesses were operational in a large part of the country. The is growing faster than anticipated and has already shown 1.5X growth compared to last year.

“It's overwhelming to see this level of growth of India’s e-commerce ecosystem. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of the retail ecosystem substantially,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce. “Ecommerce is no longer the supporting vertical and has now taken a front seat,” he said.

With the increasing focus of on investing in online channels and rising interest in adopting technology solutions to improve business operations, “We firmly believe this growth momentum will continue for the next few quarters,” said Makhija.

According to the report, while the order volume has increased significantly, the corresponding gross merchandise value (GMV) has increased only by 24 per cent due to a 5 per cent decline in the average order value. While people are ordering more online, consumers are getting value-conscious and ordering lesser value products. In addition, the overall category mix is changing due to high growth of personal care and health and pharma categories driving the overall average order value down.

The huge growth of e-commerce is driven by consumers living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities of the country. The increasing focus on regional markets and the rising adoption of smartphones is driving growth from tier-2 and beyond cities. The tier-3 and beyond cities have showcased growth of over 90 per cent, almost double the growth recorded in the Unicommerce annual report released in August. Tier-3 cities may be rising as most of the workforce may have gone back to their hometowns. But as they begin to come back to their work locations, there may be a higher growth in metropolitan and tier-1 cities in the months to come.

The overall is a good sign, with newer product categories driving high growth, particularly personal care with over 100 per cent order volume growth and health and pharma with 75 per cent growth. However, these categories still hold a very small share in the overall e-commerce volume and will continue to grow at a much faster pace for a few quarters.

Electronics and fashion continue to be the biggest categories with the maximum share of order volume, although they have lower growth (For example, fashion and accessories segment has demonstrated 30 per cent order volume growth).

The product mix has also changed substantially across most of the categories. For example, in fashion and accessories, women’s tops and men's shirts were the most ordered items in Q3FY19. Now face masks and womens' kurtas along with loungewear items such as track pants and nightwear are the most ordered products. Similarly, in the personal care segment, face and body wash, face scrubs and creams were the popular products in Q3FY19. Now, these products have been replaced by more organic and self-grooming products, female grooming products, serums and disposable cutting capes owing to the majority of people still reluctant to go to a local parlour or salon.

D2C (direct-to-consumer) has emerged as the preferred choice for both sellers and consumers. Sellers now understand the importance of D2C as they need a platform to connect with consumers and consumers prefer to shop from a brand they trust. In Q3 2020, the brand’s own websites reported a growth of over 78 per cent as compared to 35 per cent from the marketplaces during the same duration. The significantly higher order volume growth (more than 2X) demonstrated from the websites has led to more and more brands developing their own website. There has been almost 51 per cent growth for the brands developing their own website in the Q3 2020 as compared to last year.

There has also been a significant dip of 22 per cent in returns per forward order. This is probably indicative of a maturing e-commerce ecosystem. are deploying technology solutions to ensure error-free order deliveries. Fashion and accessories and personal care are the biggest gainers with a 30 per cent drop in return orders.