E-commerce platform magicpin announces multiple leadership appointments

Magicpin, a platform for discovery and savings in offline retail, has announced multiple appointments in its team. The company has named Kunal Gupta as Vice-President of Technology, Vishnu Vardhan Bommareddy as Senior Vice-President of Business, Chunky Shah as Vice-President of Head of Corporate Development & Finance, and Luv Saxena as Assistant Vice-President of Product.

The new appointments are part of building the organisation as it prepares for its next phase of growth. These appointments span product, marketing, technology, and operations, the firm said in a statement.

“ continues to scale rapidly on its mission of discovery of local . We are excited to bring experienced professionals on board to build an even stronger organisation and lead through its next growth phase. Their depth of knowledge in specialized fields will let us build an at-scale world-class service for our users and partners," said Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and CEO of magicpin.

Earlier this year, magicpin moved to a remote first workplace policy. According to the firm, a large number of additions will be working remotely and help equip the firm in its upcoming development phase to transition as a pioneer in the hyperlocal environment.

magicpin’s governing board includes Bejul Somaia (Partner at Lightspeed India), Deepinder Goyal (CEO of Zomato) and Vivek Gambhir (CEO of boAt).