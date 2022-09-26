JUST IN
Full backlog of over 250,000 Covid-19 refunds processed: Air India
PVR to invest Rs 350 cr in 100 new screens; expects Inox merger by Feb 2023
HAL sets up Rs 208 crore rocket engine manufacturing facility for Isro
Healthtech start-up Butterfly Learnings raises $1.5 mn in seed funding
Ten days after global launch, Apple starts assembling iPhone 14 in India
E-com firms log 28% rise in orders in first 2 days of festive season: Study
WAPCOS files IPO papers with Sebi as govt sets new divestment targets
Digital banking infra provider Signzy raises Rs 210 crore from investors
Tata Sons to halve the number of listed companies from 29 to 15: Report
DTAB to review 19 fixed-dose combinations drugs, codeine formulations today
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Full backlog of over 250,000 Covid-19 refunds processed: Air India
Samsung launches credit card in India with 10% cashback on its products
Business Standard

E-commerce platform magicpin announces multiple leadership appointments

The new appointments are part of building the magicpin organisation as it prepares for its next phase of growth, and span product, marketing, technology and operations

Topics
MagicPin | ecommerce | E-commerce firms

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Magicpin, magicpin
Photo: Twitter

Magicpin, a platform for discovery and savings in offline retail, has announced multiple appointments in its leadership team. The company has named Kunal Gupta as Vice-President of Technology, Vishnu Vardhan Bommareddy as Senior Vice-President of Business, Chunky Shah as Vice-President of Head of Corporate Development & Finance, and Luv Saxena as Assistant Vice-President of Product.

The new appointments are part of building the magicpin organisation as it prepares for its next phase of growth. These appointments span product, marketing, technology, and operations, the firm said in a statement.

magicpin continues to scale rapidly on its mission of discovery of local retail. We are excited to bring experienced professionals on board to build an even stronger organisation and lead magicpin through its next growth phase. Their depth of knowledge in specialized fields will let us build an at-scale world-class service for our users and partners," said Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and CEO of magicpin.

Earlier this year, magicpin moved to a remote first workplace policy. According to the firm, a large number of additions will be working remotely and help equip the firm in its upcoming development phase to transition as a pioneer in the hyperlocal environment.

magicpin’s governing board includes Bejul Somaia (Partner at Lightspeed India), Deepinder Goyal (CEO of Zomato) and Vivek Gambhir (CEO of boAt).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MagicPin

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 15:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.