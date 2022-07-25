Ecom Express to onboard over 50,000 delivery partners by September

Logistics services provider on Monday announced that it will onboard over 50,000 delivery partners by September-end under its flagship programme 'Ecom Sanjeev'.

The company said it is expecting a spike in e-commerce order deliveries during the festival season and seeks to further strengthen its last-mile capabilities.

Under the 'Ecom Sanjeev' programme launched last year, the company has created opportunities for delivery partners such as students, homemakers, freelancers and part-timers, among others, said.

"When it comes to e-commerce order deliveries, customers expect timely service. In times when the number of parcels is continuously increasing, owing to industry growth, we have clearly seen the advantage of having gig workers to help strengthen our delivery capabilities, especially to meet the anticipated surge in customer demand during the festive season," said Ashish Sikka, Chief Strategy Officer, .

The company, he said, will continue to expand its delivery partner network and offer them benefits along with earning opportunity through this programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)