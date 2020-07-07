ED files charges against GVK group, promoters for Mumbai airport 'scam'

The (ED) on Tuesday pressed money laundering charges against the promoters of the of companies, officials of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and few other entities in connection with Rs 705 crore Mumbai Airport scam.

Confirming the development, an ED official said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to a police first information report, was filed by agency under Section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Section 3 deals with concealment of proceeds of crime where the accused shall be guilty of money laundering.





The ED action follows the criminal case registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 27 against Chairman Sanjay Reddy and MIAL Managing Director GV Sanjay Reddy. The ECIR also includes the names of some Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials and nine other private firms.

The case is related to allegations of irregularities amounting to Rs 705 crore in developing Mumbai Airport In its complaint, the investigative agency alleged that the money was siphoned off by the accused, causing a loss to the public exchequer between 2012-18.

Sources in ED said indicated that the people connected with the case will be summoned and quizzed in the coming weeks.