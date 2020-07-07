ED files charges against GVK group, promoters for Mumbai airport 'scam'

-
ALSO READ
CBI probe, funds crunch, ratings downgrade: The many troubles of GVK Group
GVK Power declines 5% on report ED probes promoters for money laundering
Prove financial capability: Cidco puts GVK in dock over Navi Mumbai airport
Cidco wants to check GVK's Navi Mumbai airport stake sale for breaches
SA firm seeks govt help to sell 10% stake in Mumbai International Airport
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday pressed money laundering charges against the promoters of the GVK group of companies, officials of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and few other entities in connection with Rs 705 crore Mumbai Airport scam.
Confirming the development, an ED official said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to a police first information report, was filed by agency under Section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Section 3 deals with concealment of proceeds of crime where the accused shall be guilty of money laundering.
ALSO READ: GVK faces an uphill task to repay bank loans of several group companies
The ED action follows the criminal case registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 27 against GVK Group Chairman Sanjay Reddy and MIAL Managing Director GV Sanjay Reddy. The ECIR also includes the names of some Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials and nine other private firms.
The case is related to allegations of irregularities amounting to Rs 705 crore in developing Mumbai Airport In its complaint, the investigative agency alleged that the money was siphoned off by the accused, causing a loss to the public exchequer between 2012-18.
Sources in ED said indicated that the people connected with the case will be summoned and quizzed in the coming weeks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU